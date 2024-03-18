Apink's Namjoo makes solo comeback with 'BAD'; music video out
Namjoo, a member of the popular South Korean girl group Apink, has made a striking solo comeback after four years. She unveiled her latest single BAD at a showcase event in Gangnam, Seoul on Monday. The K-pop singer highlighted that her solo work revolves around a distinct concept from her group performances and provides an avenue to showcase her unique style that is not typically seen in Apink.
'BAD' embodies Namjoo's confidence and bold transformation
The lead track BAD conveys a self-assured message of disregarding others' negative views. Upon listening to the song, Namjoo felt an immediate connection, and reportedly declared, "I don't care about others' opinions; this is Namjoo's song." She also reminisced about assertively championing Apink's title track I'm So Sick when others were uncertain, further underlining her daring transformation.