Next Article

Namjoo's 'BAD' music video is out now

Apink's Namjoo makes solo comeback with 'BAD'; music video out

By Aikantik Bag 05:22 pm Mar 18, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Namjoo, a member of the popular South Korean girl group Apink, has made a striking solo comeback after four years. She unveiled her latest single BAD at a showcase event in Gangnam, Seoul on Monday. The K-pop singer highlighted that her solo work revolves around a distinct concept from her group performances and provides an avenue to showcase her unique style that is not typically seen in Apink.

Music video

'BAD' embodies Namjoo's confidence and bold transformation

The lead track BAD conveys a self-assured message of disregarding others' negative views. Upon listening to the song, Namjoo felt an immediate connection, and reportedly declared, "I don't care about others' opinions; this is Namjoo's song." She also reminisced about assertively championing Apink's title track I'm So Sick when others were uncertain, further underlining her daring transformation.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post