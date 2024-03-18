Next Article

PVR INOX has launched their exclusive cinema passport

PVR INOX launches passport for weekday bingeing at Rs. 349

By Aikantik Bag 05:20 pm Mar 18, 202405:20 pm

What's the story Cinephiles, it's time to rejoice! Yes, the multiplex chain PVR INOX has come up with an exciting offer for cinephiles across the country. The chain has launched the PVR INOX Passport worth Rs. 349, which offers some exquisite features. The company has rolled out 50,000 passports and unveiled the process on social media. It's time to get the popcorn and keep bingeing!

Process

Modes to avail the passport

PVR Cinemas took to social media and announced, "Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, we've got an even more exciting deal for you all! With your PVR INOX Passport, you can watch 4 movies every month from Monday to Thursday for just ₹349." The subscription can be availed on the PVR INOX website, app, and Paytm.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post