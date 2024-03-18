Next Article

Hyeri apologizes over cryptic posts on personal life

Hyeri shares apology after cryptic post on ex Ryu Jun-yeol

By Aikantik Bag 04:43 pm Mar 18, 202404:43 pm

What's the story Actor-singer Hyeri recently took to social media to apologize for the controversies surrounding her past relationship with actor Ryu Jun-yeol, which came to light after dating rumors involving actor Han So-hee and Ryu emerged. Both Hyeri and Han had shared cryptic posts on Instagram Stories, with Han later confirming her relationship with Ryu. In her statement, Hyeri expressed regret for the speculations and controversies that arose due to her emotions coming to the fore.

Statement

'I failed to consider the ripple effects': Hyeri's statement

Hyeri penned, "I think I failed to consider the ripple effects that each of my minor actions could have. I sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed because of me." She acknowledged that her emotions were perceived not as actor Hyeri but as just Hyeri, and apologized for causing harm with her impulsive emotions. Hyeri explained that she did not initially provide an explanation for her actions because she believed their conversations were overly personal.

Confusion

Hyeri expressed regret for causing confusion on social media

However, Hyeri expressed regret for causing confusion and promised to be more careful with her words and actions in the future. Hyeri addressed the breakup from last November and explained that it was not a decision made in a short period of time and that they had not had any contact since their breakup.