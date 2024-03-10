Next Article

K-pop: G-dragon's relationship history

G-Dragon's agency shuts down dating rumors with Miss Korea runner-up

By Tanvi Gupta 02:11 pm Mar 10, 202402:11 pm

What's the story G-Dragon, a member of the renowned K-pop band BIGBANG, is at the center of dating rumors with former Miss Korea runner-up Kim Go-eun. On Sunday, G-Dragon's agency, Galaxy Corporation, released a statement denying any romantic involvement between the two, explaining that Kim is simply a close friend and their social circles often intersect. Previously, the 35-year-old rapper has been linked to multiple celebrities.

Speculations of their dating began last year

The dating speculation between G-Dragon and Kim started in July 2023 when they were seen together at a soccer match in Osaka, Japan. Fans also observed interactions between G-Dragon's friends and Kim on Instagram, adding fuel to the rumors. However, Galaxy Corporation clarified, "G-Dragon and Kim Go Eun are not in a romantic relationship. She is merely a dongsaeng [younger friend or sibling] that he knows."

Earlier, G-Dragon was linked with IVE's Wonyoung

In October 2022, dating rumors surfaced about IVE's Wongyoung (Jang Won-young) and G-Dragon, causing an unexpected stir in the online K-pop community. The rumor was shocking, given at that time Wongyoung was an 18-year-old idol, while G-Dragon, a second-generation pop icon, was 34 years old. The speculation began when they were observed wearing similar outfits at Paris Fashion Week. However, the rumors were later debunked.

G-Dragon and BLACKPINK's Jennie's apparent relationship

In 2021, Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that BLACKPINK's Jennie (24) and G-Dragon (32) were in a relationship for a year. G-Dragon's luxury apartment in Hannam served as a perfect dating spot for the couple. In response to the report, YG Entertainment then commented, "We cannot confirm anything about our artists' personal lives." In 2022, breakup rumors surrounded the alleged couple, suggesting they had split, although the two never officially confirmed their relationship.

Upcoming comeback and future plans

During a press conference, it was disclosed that BIGBANG's G-Dragon will be making a comeback in 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the music scene after being cleared of drug charges. Notably, in October 2023, G-Dragon faced drug use allegations. He denied the charges, and after thorough investigations and drug tests, he was cleared of the charges. Following the end of his contract with YG Entertainment, G-Dragon signed with AI company Galaxy Corporation in December.