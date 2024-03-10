Next Article

Elvish Yadav's assault case: Update

Elvish Yadav summoned by police for assaulting YouTuber Maxtern

By Tanvi Gupta 01:27 pm Mar 10, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Bigg Boss OTT 2﻿ winner Elvish Yadav is facing questioning by Gurugram Police after a video of him assaulting YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern went viral. Thakur filed a police case against the fellow YouTuber, accusing him of trying to break his spine. Authorities have sent a notice to Yadav, requesting his presence for interrogation on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Yadav defended his actions on Saturday in an Instagram video.

Statement

Yadav claimed that he received death threats from Maxtern

In a social media video called, Yadav defended his actions claiming "he was set up." He alleged that Maxtern threatened to "burn him and his parents alive." "Maxtern made some statements about my family and threatened to burn me and my family alive. I abused him over this and told him I would come and meet him wherever he was," Yadav said.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the video here!

Claims

Assault took place at shop allegedly owned by Maxtern's friend

The viral video showed Yadav attacking Thakur at a clothing store owned by Maxtern's friend. Yadav claimed, "he was set up with hidden cameras and microphones." He admitted to threatening to kill Thakur but insisted it was said in the "heat of the moment." "People are saying Maxtern was alone and I went with 10-12 people...but the truth is he had 4 people with him and the people with me were not there to beat up," Yadav told Hindustan Times.

Incident

Here's what exactly happened

The clash between Yadav and Maxtern stemmed from the recent Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) charity match, where Yadav was spotted interacting with comedian Munawar Faruqui. Maxtern, along with several social media users, criticized Yadav— a "kattar Hindu"—for associating with Faruqui, who had previously faced scrutiny for making jokes about Hinduism. Notably, Yadav claimed that the incident could be orchestrated by left-wing critics to tarnish his image.

Legal action

Legal trouble and victim's complaint

In his complaint, Thakur—a gaming content creator with 1.6M YouTube subscribers—said, "I, Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern, would like to bring your attention to a grave incident of assault and threat to my life perpetrated by Yadav, which necessitates immediate legal action." Subsequently, a case has been registered against Yadav at the Sector-53 Police Station in Gurugram for rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation under Sections 147, 149, 323, and 506 of the IPC.