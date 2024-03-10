Next Article

Historical nominations at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards

By Isha Sharma 12:24 pm Mar 10, 202412:24 pm

What's the story The 96th Academy Awards are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. This year's awards are extra special because of the sheer diversity of nominees who are vying for the trophy, with artists like Lily Gladstone, Martin Scorsese, and Emma Stone making waves in the awards circuit. Moreover, three female directors are battling for the prestigious Best Picture award. Take a look at other iconic nominees.

#1

Lily Gladstone, Robbie Robertson's native American identities

Gladstone, a Native American actor, has made history with her nomination for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, becoming the first Native American actor to be nominated. Additionally, the late Robbie Robertson earned a posthumous nod for best original score for the same movie, making him the first indigenous person to receive such recognition. Directed by Scorsese, Killers... is based on the book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

#2

Emma Stone followed in Frances McDormand's footsteps

Poor Things's shining star Stone has followed in Frances McDormand's footsteps with her nominations for the absurdist comedy-drama becoming the second woman to be nominated for both acting and best picture for the same movie. Mark Ruffalo, Stone's co-star, also garnered attention with his supporting actor nomination, joining other actors with the highest number of all-time nominations in this category. He's tied with Walter Brennan, Claude Rains, Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson, Jeff Bridges, Robert Duvall, and Arthur Kennedy.

#3

How the Best Director/Best Film nominees have made history

In a groundbreaking moment, three out of the 10 best picture nominees are directed by women. These films include Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and Celine Song's Past Lives. Triet is also the only woman to be nominated for Best Director this year. Moreover, Scorsese has surpassed Steven Spielberg with the maximum number of Best Director nominations, along with being the oldest directing contender at 81.

#4

How this is an iconic moment for LGBTQ+ representation

Colman Domingo, nominated for Best Actor Oscar for Rustin, is the first out Black actor and out Latino actor to be nominated in this category. Moreover, Killers...'s editor and Scorsese's frequent collaborator Thelma Schoomaker has racked up her ninth nod for Best Editing, which iconically makes her the most nominated film editor ever. Moreover, if Nimona wins in the animated category, it would be a win for the LGBTQ+ community since its many characters belong to the community.

#5

Other notable nominations and records

Legendary composer John Williams has accumulated an inimitable 54 nominations, making him the most nominated living person! Isn't that remarkable? Only Walt Disney (59) is ahead of him. Diane Warren has earned her 15th original song nomination, maintaining her status as the most nominated best original song artist in history. Additionally, sound designer Willie D. Burton has surpassed Quincy Jones as the most Oscar-nominated Black creative.