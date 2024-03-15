Next Article

Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol dated for seven long years

Hyeri drops cryptic post amid Ryu Jun-yeol-Han So-hee dating rumors

By Aikantik Bag 04:44 pm Mar 15, 202404:44 pm

What's the story South Korean actor-singer Hyeri has fans buzzing with a mysterious Instagram Story posted amid speculations of her ex-boyfriend-actor Ryu Jun-yeol dating actor Han So-hee. Hyeri has unfollowed Ryu on Instagram too. Hyeri and Ryu, known for their roles in the K-drama Reply 1988, were together for seven years before announcing their split on November 13, 2023. The cryptic post shows a stunning sky and palm trees, captioned, "That's Fun."

Speculation

Ryu and Han were spotted together in Hawaii: Report

Ryu is vacationing in Hawaii, where a witness claims to have spotted him with My Name star Han. According to a South Korean online forum, the pair seemed quite close and even showed public affection. The sighting has sparked curiosity about their relationship and fueled dating rumors. In response, Ryu's agency, C-JeS Entertainment, urged respect for his privacy, while Han's agency 9ATO Entertainment confirmed her vacation with friends but declined to comment on her personal life.

