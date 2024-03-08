Next Article

'Made in Korea' is currently in the casting stage

'Made in Korea': Jeon Yeo-been in talks for period drama

By Aikantik Bag 12:25 pm Mar 08, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Jeon Yeo-been is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the upcoming K-drama Made in Korea (working title), with Jung Woo-sung already confirmed as a cast member. Reports were rife that Jeon might be part of the series, which will depict significant events from Korea's tumultuous 1970s era. In response, her agency, Management mmm, said, "[Jeon Yeo-been] is positively reviewing [her casting offer]."

Cast and crew of the drama

Made in Korea will be directed by Woo Min-ho, who is known for helming films like Inside Men, The Drug King, and The Man Standing Next. Slated to begin filming this summer, the drama will feature Jung as Jang Geon-young, a prosecutor with animal-like instincts and tenacity. Additionally, actor Hyun Bin is in talks for a lucrative role too.

Jeon's upcoming projects

As the cast for Made in Korea takes shape, fans can eagerly await more updates on the drama's progress. With chatters around Jeon's involvement, the excitement is quite high. The drama might mark her return to TV after 2021's Vincenzo. She was last seen in the Netflix show A Time Called You. The actor has a busy pipeline of projects that includes Dark Nuns.