'Singham Again' is set for August 2024 release

'Singham Again': Ajay Devgn films power-packed action sequences in Byculla

By Aikantik Bag 11:57 am Mar 08, 202411:57 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn is set to seize the year 2024 with back-to-back exciting projects. Singham Again is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 and a new Mid-day report suggests that the quintessential action superstar has wrapped up an exhilarating action scene for the Rohit Shetty directorial. The thrilling sequence took place on the lively streets of Byculla, Mumbai, transforming the area into a temporary war zone.

Casting

Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty joined the Mumbai shoot

An insider shared, "Ajay, who reprises his role of Bajirao Singham, shot through the night." To minimize disruptions and avoid inconveniencing residents, the crew chose to film during nighttime. The source further shared, "He was joined by Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty. After a part of the sequence was filmed, the shoot moved to Richardson & Cruddas Mill in the vicinity."

Release date

Tentative release date and box office clash

The impressive cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. Singham Again's creators are targeting an Independence Day 2024 weekend release clashing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. With its remarkable cast and heart-pounding action scenes, the film is anticipated to be a major attraction for moviegoers.