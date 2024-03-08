Next Article

Happy birthday, Fardeen Khan: Revisiting his successful films

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:53 am Mar 08, 202411:53 am

What's the story Son of late actor Feroz Khan, Fardeen Khan did a few films before he disappeared from the screens over a decade ago. Most of the movies in his career became box office failures, yet he enjoyed huge popularity among his female fan base. As he turned 50 on Friday and is set to make a comeback, we revisit some of his successes.

'Bhoot'

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Bhoot is a 2003 supernatural horror movie featuring an ensemble cast including Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Tanuja, and Rekha. It was one of the earliest modern-age films that was released without any song in the film. A commercial success at the box office, it was dubbed in Telugu as 12Va Anthasthu.

'Dev'

Govind Nihalani's 2004 film Dev starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Khan. It revolved around communal tension between two religions and received critical appreciation from the critics. It marked the second collaboration between Kapoor Khan and Khan after Khushi, which was released in 2003. It won two awards at the Filmfare Awards - Best Director (Critics) and Best Actress (Critics).

'No Entry'

One of the biggest box office hits of 2005 was the multi-starrer film No Entry. Featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Boman Irani, Celina Jaitley, Lara Dutta, and Khan, was the official remake of the Tamil film Charlie Chaplin (2002). Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film was produced by Boney Kapoor. It earned Rs. 95 crore at the box office.

'Heyy Babyy'

Khan acted in several comedy dramas including Sajid Khan's directorial Heyy Babyy which was released in 2007. Starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Khan in the leading roles, it also featured Vidya Balan and Boman Irani. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it made a collection of Rs. 83 crore at the box office. It is loosely based on Three Men and a Baby.