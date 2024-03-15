Next Article

'Deva': Shahid Kapoor exudes machismo in BTS photograph from sets

By Aikantik Bag 04:41 pm Mar 15, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is back on the sets of his much-awaited film Deva, directed by the talented Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for Malayalam hits like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The actor recently shared a black and white photo on Instagram, showing off his biceps and captioning it, "'Back' on set DEVA !!." The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, is set to hit theaters on October 11.

First look

First look of Kapoor in 'Deva'

Last Dussehra, Kapoor gave fans a sneak peek of Deva, announcing its release date. In the first look, he displayed a muscular build, wearing a white shirt and beige pants, hinting at his role as a police officer. Kapoor also sported a pendant that looked like a ring. Fans are eagerly waiting for this movie, expecting an engaging story to unfold on the big screen.

Story

Plotline and production details

Deva tells the tale of a brilliant but rebellious cop investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper into the case, he discovers a web of lies and betrayal, leading him on a thrilling and perilous journey. The project is bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios.

