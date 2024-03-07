Next Article

Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Salman Khan performs at Reliance Industries dinner party

By Aikantik Bag 02:12 pm Mar 07, 202402:12 pm

What's the story Salman Khan lit up the stage in Jamnagar on Wednesday, performing for Reliance Industries employees alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh, and Ranveer Singh. The superstar dazzled the crowd with hit songs like Teri Meri, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Jag Ghumeya, and Chand Chupa. This performance followed Khan's participation in the extravagant three-day pre-wedding festivities hosted by the Ambanis for their celebrity guests last weekend.

Details

Fans praised Khan's energetic performance

Looking dapper in a sharp blue suit, Khan wowed not only the audience in Jamnagar but also his fans online. Social media is abuzz with clips of his energetic performance, with one fan on X (formerly Twitter) exclaiming, "LATEST: #SalmanKhan performing on Jag Ghoomeya at Pre-wedding today. #AnantAmbani." Another admirer praised his enthusiasm, tweeting, "Rocking the stage, Megastar #SalmanKhan." The actor was even spotted taking selfies at Jamnagar airport before jetting back to Mumbai.

