Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Radhika Merchant only had one request for her pre-wedding

Mar 07, 2024

What's the story The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, son of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani, and businessman Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant have captured the world's attention, featuring celebrities like Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Karlie Kloss. The extravagant affair took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat ahead of their wedding in July. Recently, Merchant spoke to Vogue about her only request for the pre-wedding festivities and spilled beans about the grand ceremony.

Ceremony

Merchant's only request for pre-wedding celebrations

Merchant revealed that Ambani's mother Nita Ambani had asked her about her wish for the pre-wedding decor. Her answer was floral decoration by celebrity florist Jeff Leatham. Keeping that in mind, Nita, in close association with designer Manish Malhotra, designed a glass palace similar to the Palm House in the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York. This palace was adorned with Leatham's flowers. Notably, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is quite close to Merchant from her college days.

Trivia

Why was Jamnagar chosen as the venue?

The three-day pre-wedding extravaganza and hastakshar (a traditional Indian pre-marriage ceremony) were held at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar. Merchant also explained that selecting Jamnagar was a way to "honor our roots and the family's legacy." The sprawling 750-acre estate features a mango grove and Vantara, Anant's wildlife sanctuary. The couple is in the process of opening Vantara to the public, considering it their karma bhoomi or land of duty.

Family photo

Iconic family photograph of Mukesh's children and their partners

The pre-wedding festivities have not ended for the Ambanis yet. On Wednesday, the family held a grand dinner for Reliance Industries employees. For the event, Mukesh's children and their partners posed for an iconic photograph. The photograph features Isha Ambani with her husband Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta, and Ambani with his wife-to-be Merchant.