Box office buzz: 'Yodha' looking at lukewarm opening

By Aikantik Bag 05:12 pm Mar 15, 202405:12 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has cemented his place in the action genre with the highly acclaimed biopic Shershaah. Fans were eagerly waiting to witness the actor in hardcore action avatar and he has delivered the same with recently released actioner Yodha. After several postponements, the movie is finally running in theaters. Let's dissect its box office trends for the opening day.

Box office

Gearing up for the weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial is set to register Rs. 1.72 crore (early estimates) on Friday. With rave reviews from critics and positive word of mouth, the film has the potential to become the next money spinner at the Indian box office. The cast includes Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, and Ronit Roy, among others.

