Confirmed! Amitabh Bachchan recuperating after undergoing angioplasty
Renowned Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan underwent an angioplasty at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Friday morning. The 81-year-old star was admitted early that day, and doctors confirmed the procedure. An official statement from his PR team is expected later in the day.
Bachchan expressed gratitude on social media
Bachchan expressed his gratitude for the support and prayers from fans on his blog and social media. He wrote on his blog, "Ever in gratitude for all your prayers and love... Ever in gratitude for the grace of your affection... Ever in gratitude for your continuity... Love and more later." Earlier, he also tweeted, "T 4950 - in gratitude ever..."
Bachchan was recently filming 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Earlier this week, Bachchan was filming for an upcoming movie, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. He mentioned on his blog that the film's completion is nearing and its release date is set for May 9. In March 2023, Bachchan suffered an injury on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD, which included a rib cartilage injury and a muscle tear. Despite these challenges, the actor remains committed to his projects.