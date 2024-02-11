'Kalki 2898 AD' theme music is going viral!

Santhosh Narayanan teases 'Kalki 2898 AD' music; leaves fans awestruck

By Tanvi Gupta 06:15 pm Feb 11, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Anticipation for Nag Ashwin's forthcoming epic sci-fi dystopian film starring Prabhas, titled Kalki 2898 AD, is reaching unprecedented levels. Now, a buzz-worthy video has surfaced online featuring music director Santhosh Narayanan playing the film's unreleased theme music at the Neeye Oli concert in Chennai on Saturday night. Netizens have flooded social media platforms, sharing the clip and expressing their excitement for the upcoming cinematic spectacle.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Slated to hit theaters on May 9, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD marks the fourth directorial venture for accomplished Telugu filmmaker Ashwin, who is serving as both its writer and director. Known for helming the coming-of-age drama Yevade Subramanyam (2015) and the Savitri biopic Mahanati (2018), Ashwin is set to explore an unprecedented and grand scale with the Prabhas starrer. The film is produced by C Aswani Dutt and Swapna Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

Reactions

'Just can't wait': Netizens express enthusiasm

Enthusiastic social media users have shared Narayanan's video, declaring that Kalki 2898 AD's music "is going to take over the world." One user expressed their anticipation, saying, "Just can't wait!" Separately, in a recent interview, the music composer praised Prabhas as a "phenomenon" and shared that he was crafting something extraordinary for the actor's introduction in the forthcoming film. Narayanan stated, "I am redoing the intro work as it has to be big, and it has to be mass."

Twitter Post

Watch the viral video here!

Storyline

Is film inspired by 'Mahabharata' and 'Star Wars'?

Kalki 2898 AD made waves globally with its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year. While plot details remain under wraps, the film is touted as a futuristic story deeply rooted in Indian mythology. Earlier, Ashwin shed light on the film's concept in an interview, stating, "I love science fiction and mythology, and I grew up with both Mahabharata and Star Wars." "Making a film that combines both these worlds felt ideal, and thus, Kalki 2898 AD was born."

Cast

'Kalki 2898 AD': Meet the ensemble cast

Besides Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD features a star-studded ensemble, including Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Pasupathy, and Saswata Chatterjee. Meanwhile, reports indicate a guest appearance by Vijay Deverakonda, with speculation surrounding roles for Jr. NTR and Nani in some scenes, too. As the release date approaches, Prabhas and Patani are reportedly gearing up to shoot a romantic song sequence in Europe, adding intrigue to Patani's mysterious role in the movie.