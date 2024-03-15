Next Article

Amitabh Bachchan falls ill; hospitalized in Mumbai

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:13 pm Mar 15, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after suddenly falling sick. According to reports, the 81-year-old actor had been feeling unwell for the past few days and had complained of breathing troubles. Early on Friday morning, he went for a checkup at Kokilaben Hospital after which he was admitted for treatment.

He was advised to undergo angioplasty: Report

After the checkup, the actor was advised to undergo an angioplasty. As per ABP News, the medical procedure was performed successfully and the veteran star is recovering. His current condition is stable. To note, angioplasty involves the opening up of a blocked or narrowed artery around the heart. The word "angio" means blood vessel and "plasty" refers to opening up.

Big B was cheering for his ISPL team yesterday

This news came hours after Big B was seen supporting his Indian Street Premier League team Majhi Mumbai at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Thursday. Bachchan and son-actor Abhishek Bachchan's team had defeated the Chennai Singams to reach the finals of the inaugural edition of the cricket league. Abhishek was also present on the ground.

Amitabh-Abhishek posed with Majhi Mumbai members, too

In the clips shared on social media, the Sholay actor appeared absolutely fine and in high spirits. At the end of the important semi-final match, both he and Abhishek were recorded rushing to the ground from the stands and congratulating the players and the staff. Later, the father-son pair also posed with the Mumbai team. Notably, the Chennai team is owned by actor Suriya.

Look at the clip here

His last tweet came just hours ago

Just hours before news of the hospitalization spread, the Shahenshah of Bollywood had taken to social media. Posted a little after 12:20pm on Friday, the tweet was meant to celebrate Majhi Mumbai. Before this, Bachchan had tweeted another update. The short tweet read: "T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. (sic)." It has not been confirmed whether he underwent angioplasty. Stay tuned for updates.