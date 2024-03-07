Next Article

Dharmendra reportedly suffered an injury while dancing at a family wedding

Times Dharmendra suffered from health issues

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:11 pm Mar 07, 202401:11 pm

What's the story Veteran actor Dharmendra turned 88 years old on December 8, 2023. He started acting in 1960 when he was 25 years old. Since then, the actor has kept himself active in the industry. However, in the last few years, Dharmendra has suffered various health issues that got his fans worried. We list the recent times when his health-related problems made headlines.

#1

He recently suffered an injury at a family wedding

Reportedly, the veteran actor attended a family wedding in Udaipur a few weeks back where he "hurt his back and leg while dancing." He is now recovering well. This news comes after Dharmendra posted a photograph of himself online about having sleep trouble but looked very weak. Though he later deleted it, Dharmendra's appearance made his fans wonder if he was keeping well.

#2

Rumors about his treatment in the US

Last year, several reports started doing rounds that Dharmendra's eldest son, Sunny Deol, took him to the US for treatment. However, these rumors were rubbished by the Sholay actor. He shared a video on social media, saying, "Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in USA. Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (sic)."

#3

Hospitalized due to backache

In April 2022, Dharmendra was hospitalized at a private hospital in Mumbai. He suffered a muscle pull that led to his hospitalization. "Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital for two-four days. It was difficult," he said in a video he posted after his discharge.

#4

When he was admitted for dengue

Dharmendra was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after he was diagnosed with dengue in 2019. The actor was admitted for three days. "Friends, I was in Lucknow when I was diagnosed with dengue. I'm better now," Dharmendra wrote in an Instagram post which he shared while giving a status on his health after his discharge.

Career

On Dharmendra's work front

Dharmendra gained acclaim for his performance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. He played Singh's grandfather's role and was cast opposite Shabana Azmi. He was also recently seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis.