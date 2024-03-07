Next Article

'Manjummel Boys' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Manjummel Boys' attains blockbuster status with ease

By Aikantik Bag 12:39 pm Mar 07, 2024

What's the story Malayalam movies have become a revelation for mainstream viewers in India in the recent past and their reach has been ever-expanding. From stellar content to commercially viable movies, the industry has been producing it all. The recently released survival thriller Manjummel Boys has emerged to be a box office wonder and is raking in well in the second week.

Box office

Aiming for the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Chidambaram directorial earned Rs. 3.75 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, we have earned Rs. 59.6 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and is an ode to Kamal Haasan's Gunaa. The cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, and Deepak Parambol, among others. The project is bankrolled by Parava Films.

