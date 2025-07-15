'Battle of Galwan' to star Ankur Bhatia

'Aarya' actor Ankur Bhatia joins Salman's 'Battle of Galwan'

By Isha Sharma 12:02 pm Jul 15, 202512:02 pm

What's the story

Ankur Bhatia, who rose to fame with his powerful performance in the hit series Aarya, has joined the cast of Battle of Galwan, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film is based on India's heroic stand-off against China in 2020 at Galwan Valley. It will star Salman Khan in the lead role. Bhatia's addition to the project marks a significant milestone in his career.