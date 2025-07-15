'Aarya' actor Ankur Bhatia joins Salman's 'Battle of Galwan'
What's the story
Ankur Bhatia, who rose to fame with his powerful performance in the hit series Aarya, has joined the cast of Battle of Galwan, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film is based on India's heroic stand-off against China in 2020 at Galwan Valley. It will star Salman Khan in the lead role. Bhatia's addition to the project marks a significant milestone in his career.
Training
Bhatia undergoing army training for the role
Sources suggest that Bhatia is currently undergoing rigorous army training to accurately depict the physical and mental discipline of a soldier. This dedication highlights his commitment to authenticity, ensuring it aligns with the story's spirit. He has previously been a part of Haseena Parkar and Bloody Daddy, among others.
Movie
Know more about the movie
Battle of Galwan draws from a chapter of the book India's Most Fearless 3 (2022) by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It also stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with Khan. The movie will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia.