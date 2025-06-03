What's the story

Salman Khan's much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere with varying reports suggesting either July or August dates, while others indicate October.

Earlier reports claimed that no YouTubers or influencers would be included this season, but newer updates suggest otherwise.

The makers are keeping details under wraps despite the strong buzz. Khan is expected to shoot the official promo by the end of June.

Let's check out who might enter the Bigg Boss house this season.