'Bigg Boss 19' may feature Apoorva, Ram, Daisy & more!
What's the story
Salman Khan's much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere with varying reports suggesting either July or August dates, while others indicate October.
Earlier reports claimed that no YouTubers or influencers would be included this season, but newer updates suggest otherwise.
The makers are keeping details under wraps despite the strong buzz. Khan is expected to shoot the official promo by the end of June.
Let's check out who might enter the Bigg Boss house this season.
Big celebs
Popular TV celebrities are likely to join this season
Some big television names have been tentatively approached to join Bigg Boss 19.
Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor might appear together, marking their first stint on a reality show.
Other names include Sharad Malhotra, known for Naagin, and Neel Motwani, seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
Khushi Dubey, from Jaadu Teri Nazar, might even quit her current show to join the house. These names are unconfirmed but have excited fans already.
Contestant list
Daisy Shah, Khushi Dubey, Shashank Vyas among potential contestants
According to Telly Chakkar, actors Daisy Shah, Shashank Vyas, and Moon Banerjee have been approached for Bigg Boss 19.
Vyas, remembered for Balika Vadhu, is reportedly considering the offer. Shah, who starred with Khan in Jai Ho and appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, might bring star power to the show.
Banerjee, from shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, may enter the house, too. The makers seem keen to keep the drama high with experienced actors.
More names
Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija may join, too
Despite initial buzz ruling out social media influencers, recent reports tell a different story.
Reports claim that comedian Samay Raina and influencer Apoorva Mukhija, also known as Rebel Kid, are being considered.
Both were in the spotlight due to controversies on India's Got Latent.
While neither has confirmed their participation, their entry could stir things up and bring in a younger audience.
The show is expected to be available on JioHotstar, but there is no official confirmation yet.