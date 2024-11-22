Shehnaaz Gill begins shooting for new Punjabi film; shares pictures
Renowned actor and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill has announced the beginning of her next project, a Punjabi film. The announcement was made on Friday through her official Instagram account, where she posted a series of photos from the first day of shooting. In her post, she wrote that she was immensely proud and happy to start this new journey with her "dream team."
Gill's post featured behind-the-scenes moments from the set
Gill's Instagram post featured pictures of her holding a clapperboard, marking the official commencement of the project. Another picture featured her joining the team in a prayer, while others captured candid moments with the team members. She also thanked the director, producers, and others associated with the movie in her caption. Fans quickly flooded the comment section with good wishes and expressed excitement to see her return to Punjabi cinema.
Gill's journey in Punjabi cinema and beyond
Gill started her acting career with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later became a household name across the country through Bigg Boss 13, where she finished third in the reality show. Some of her popular films in the Punjabi film industry include Daaka, Silsila Sidnaaz Ka, and Honsla Rakh, among others. Her Hindi film debut was with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.