20-year-old arrested for threatening Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

By Tanvi Gupta 01:55 pm Oct 29, 202401:55 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly received a new death threat after the murder of his close friend and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Baba Siddique. Per reports, the threat was made by a 20-year-old youth from Noida, who has since been arrested by the police. Apart from Khan, the accused also allegedly threatened Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late NCP leader.

Threat details

Threats issued after Siddique's murder; Khan 'extremely worried'

Per reports, the threat to Khan and Zeeshan was made on Friday night. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Tayyab, aka Gulfan Khan—a resident of Noida's Sector 39 area. A threatening call was received at Zeeshan's public relations office in Bandra East, demanding ransom and threatening him and the actor. After his father's death, Zeeshan revealed in an interview that Khan was "extremely worried" and having sleepless nights.

Feud history

Khan's longstanding feud with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang

For those unaware, the 58-year-old actor has been under constant threat from the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang due to a feud that dates back to 1998. The actor was accused of hunting a blackbuck in Rajasthan, during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain, which is considered sacrilegious by the Bishnoi community. When Khan refused to apologize at their temple, Bishnoi openly vowed to end his life.

Recent developments

Siddique's murder and ransom demand from Khan

Siddique was shot dead by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mumbai on October 12 while he was celebrating Dussehra. The gang later claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Siddique's close ties with Khan as a reason for his murder. Recently, in another threat, a man demanded ₹5 crore from Khan via WhatsApp to end his feud with Bishnoi, threatening him with a fate similar to Siddique's if he did not comply. However, it turned out to be a prank.

Security steps

Arrest of threat sender and Khan's security measures

After the ransom demand, a follow-up message was sent by the same unknown sender, apologizing for the previous text and clarifying it was sent to Khan by mistake. Nevertheless, police acted swiftly and traced the sender to Jharkhand, arresting a vegetable seller, identified as Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, from Jamshedpur. In wake of these threats, security has been beefed up around Khan as he continues with his professional commitments.