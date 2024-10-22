Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Office" star Jenna Fischer bravely battled Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer, sharing her journey on Instagram.

Diagnosed in December 2023, she underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, and is now cancer-free.

Fischer's candid conversation with her children about her diagnosis and treatment, and the support from celebrity friends like Christina Applegate, who connected her with other cancer survivors, played a significant role in her recovery.

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:56 pm Oct 22, 202401:56 pm

What's the story Actor Jenna Fischer, famous for The Office, recently revealed a conversation with her fellow actor Christina Applegate after her breast cancer diagnosis. Speaking on the TODAY show, Fischer, who is now cancer-free, said Applegate's response was "salty." Recalling their phone call, she said Applegate asked, "Which one is it?" To which she replied, "It's breast cancer," and Applegate retorted with: "I effing knew it."

Details

'I love her for it': Applegate is close to Fischer

Speaking to TODAY host Hoda Kotb, the 50-year-old star who brought the character of Pam Beasly to life, revealed Applegate was one of the first celebrity friends to whom she revealed her diagnosis. "She's salty. Salty language that one. I love her for it," Fischer added about the Dead to Me actor's reaction to the news. Applegate went on to connect Fischer with other cancer survivors after this.

Public announcement

Fischer publicly shared her cancer journey on Instagram

Fischer first went public with her cancer battle on Instagram, just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She wrote, "Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free." The post featured a photo of a "happy and healthy" Fischer, clicked by best friend-The Office co-star Angela Kinsey's husband Josh Snyder.

Cancer battle

Fischer's journey from diagnosis to recovery

Fischer's cancer journey started in October 2023, when she got a mammogram, which returned inconclusive results. A breast ultrasound later showed a spot on her left breast, prompting a biopsy and eventual diagnosis on December 1, 2023. She underwent a lumpectomy in January to remove the tumor and luckily, her cancer was detected early enough that it hadn't spread into her lymph nodes or throughout the rest of her body.

Family support

Fischer's candid conversation with her children about cancer

Fischer also revealed how she spoke to her kids, aged 10 and 13, about her diagnosis. She told them that any sickness they might see would be a result of treatment side effects, not the cancer itself. "That distinction, I think, really put them at ease," she said on the TODAY show. "And then we just kind of did it together. And they were amazing."