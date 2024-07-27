In short Simplifying... In short Head and neck cancers, largely due to tobacco use and HPV infection, make up 26% of all cancer cases in India.

Early detection and lifestyle changes can significantly improve survival rates, with most early-stage cancers curable.

To aid in this, the Cancer Mukt Bharat campaign has launched a free helpline, providing access to oncologists and information on treatments and early detection.

Study advises quitting tobacco use and promoting early check-ups for disease detection

Head, neck cancers constitute 26% of all cases in India

What's the story A recent study by the Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation has found that approximately 26% of cancer patients in India, are diagnosed with tumors in the head and neck region. The study, released on World Head and Neck Cancer Day (observed annually on July 27), analyzed data from 1,869 cancer patients nationwide. The data was gathered from calls received on the foundation's helpline number between March 1 and June 30. A surge among young men has been noticed in the study.

Lifestyle factors

Tobacco consumption, HPV infection fuel risk

Dr. Ashish Gupta, a senior oncologist leading the Cancer Mukt Bharat Campaign, pointed out that escalated tobacco consumption and human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, are the main contributors to the rising trend of head and neck cancers. "Around 80-90% of oral cancer patients have been found to use tobacco in some form," Gupta stated, underlining these cancers can be prevented through lifestyle changes. He emphasized the importance of raising awareness about quitting tobacco use and promoting early check-ups for disease detection.

Prevention and cure

Early detection and treatment key to survival

The late detection of nearly two-thirds of cancer cases in India is attributed to low adoption rates of proper screening methods. "If found early in stages one or two, most head and neck cancers are curable in more than 80% of patients," Gupta stated. He explained that a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy can be used for treating these cancer.

Patient support

Cancer Mukt Bharat launches free national helpline

The Cancer Mukt Bharat campaign is focused on reducing the incidence and impact of cancer through education about treatments and promoting early detection. The initiative has launched a free national helpline number (93-555-20202), operational from Monday to Saturday between 10:00am to 5:00pm. This service allows cancer patients to speak directly with leading oncologists or even conduct a video call to discuss their treatment without any fees. The initiative is part of the campaign's efforts to provide accessible support and information.

Cancer statistics

Other cancer types prevalent in India

Following head and neck cancers, the study found that gastrointestinal cancers accounted for 16% of cases, while breast cancers made up 15%, and blood cancers constituted 9%. These findings align with the latest GLOBOCAN data, a global cancer statistics database. According to a recent GLOBOCAN report, India is expected to have 2.1 million new cancer cases by 2040.