In our productivity-driven society, relaxation is often seen as unproductive, leading to guilt and stress.

This creates a paradox where trying to relax becomes a source of stress itself, especially when faced with numerous choices of leisure activities.

Even vacations can induce stress, from planning logistics to dealing with unexpected issues and returning to routine life.

Stresslaxing: The paradox of striving for relaxation

By Simran Jeet 03:54 pm Jul 27, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Stresslaxing is a term that combines "stress" and "relaxing," describing a situation where attempts to unwind end up causing more stress. Individuals feel pressured to relax or guilty about not being productive while trying to take it easy, leading to increased anxiety instead of the desired relaxation. There's an irony to this phenomenon: the harder you try to relax, the more stressed you become.

Denial

Unraveling the causes of stresslaxing

Denial of stress is a key trigger for stresslaxing, where individuals use relaxation to cope without acknowledging stress. This defense mechanism occurs when faced with uncomfortable emotions or situations, leading to stress being downplayed or ignored. Viewing relaxation as an obligation rather than essential self-care can heighten stress levels. Addressing underlying stressors is crucial for genuine relaxation and overall well-being, promoting healthier coping strategies.

Self-demand

The strain of productivity

In a society emphasizing productivity, individuals face pressure to maintain a relentless pace, often viewing relaxation as unproductive. This perception fosters guilt and stress, turning efforts to unwind into sources of anxiety. The relentless pursuit of achievement can paradoxically undermine the very goal of relaxation, creating a cycle where the desire to unwind becomes a stressful endeavor in itself.

Many choices

Burden of choice in relaxation

The human mind often becomes overwhelmed when presented with numerous choices, a psychological state known as maximizing thoughts. This applies even when selecting a relaxing activity, as the mental effort of evaluating options and second-guessing decisions can undermine relaxation, leading to stresslaxing—a state where attempts to unwind inadvertently cause stress. This highlights the complex interplay between choice overload and mental well-being.

Example

Stress dynamics in leisure breaks

Vacations, holidays, and days off are treasured for their promise of relaxation amid busy work schedules. Yet, these periods can paradoxically lead to stress. Pre-stress occurs during planning, involving concerns about logistics and expectations. While-stress is caused by delays in arrivals or departures, unsatisfactory customer service, and similar adversities. Post-stress, on the other hand, occurs upon returning to routine life after a break.