Summarize Simplifying... In short Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her health journey, revealing she had a rare facial tumor removed in 2022.

Post-surgery, she waited nine months to get face fillers, with doctor's approval, to fill the indent left by the procedure.

Kardashian, who previously battled melanoma, continues to advocate for skin health, sharing her experiences and post-surgery care tips.

Khloe Kardashian underwent melanoma surgery last year

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about face fillers after tumor removal

What's the story Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she got a facial filler procedure nine months after her melanoma cancer surgery. The Good American co-founder updated fans on Snapchat, saying that the surgery had left an indentation on her cheek. "As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face," she wrote in a now-expired post.

Health scare

Kardashian's health journey: From melanoma diagnosis to recovery

Kardashian first revealed her health scare in 2022 when fans spotted a bandage on her face. She had found a small bump on her face, initially brushing it off as a minor issue like a zit. However, after seven months with no change, she opted to get it biopsied. Two separate doctors performed biopsies and found the bump to be "incredibly rare" for someone of Kardashian's age.

Health advocacy

'Melanoma is deadly': Kardashian's candid confession

Kardashian has been candid about her health struggles, chronicling her journey on Season 3 of The Kardashians. In a confessional, she said, "Melanoma is deadly. This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be." At 19 years old, she had melanoma on her back and had surgery to remove it. Even though she is predisposed to melanomas and wears sunscreen every day, she was diagnosed with the skin abnormality.

Post-surgery care

Kardashian's post-surgery care and skin health advocacy

In November 2022, Kardashian shared updates on her incision's healing process. She had revealed that she was undergoing laser treatments and wearing a small bandage on her face to prevent scar tissue expansion. While sharing photos of her face, both before and after receiving injections, she mentioned that she waited nine months after her 2022 surgery to fill the indent, seeking her doctor's approval before proceeding.