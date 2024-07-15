In short Simplifying... In short Late actor Shannen Doherty, known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, shared a deep bond with her German Shepherd, Bowie.

Shannen Doherty's dog detected her cancer

When late actor Shannen Doherty's dog Bowie detected her cancer

What's the story Hollywood actor﻿ Shannen Doherty, who passed away on July 13, once credited her German Shepherd, Bowie, for detecting her breast cancer before official diagnosis. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Doherty revealed that Bowie would "obsessively sniff right here on my right side for a long time before" she was diagnosed in 2015. The actor passed away at age 53 after the cancer returned and spread to her bones in November 2023.

Canine companion

Bowie's social media presence and Doherty's advocacy

Bowie, Doherty's German Shepherd, had her own Instagram account, missbowiedoherty, dating back to October 2016. The account features adorable dog content including a post from December 2020 showing Bowie FaceTiming with another canine friend. Despite owning a pure breed dog given to her by ex Kurt Iswarienko, Doherty was an advocate for rescuing animals and spoke out against 'kill shelters.'

Farewell wishes

Doherty's bond with her dog

In her final podcast interview on June 28, Doherty said, "I love my dog more than anything else in the world. I just wish she was not so high-strung, which is what you get from a lot of these breeders." "You get the dog that's like a little off mentally, a little too aggressive. I would have 20 dogs running around my property [if they were rescues] versus...one who if she sees another dog she's gonna try to kill it."

Wishes

Doherty wanted her remains to be mixed with her dog's

In January 2024, she revealed her wish for her remains to be mixed with Bowie's and her father's after death. "I want [my remains] to be mixed with my dog, and I want it to be mixed with my dad. I do not want to be buried and not cremated," she said. Per PEOPLE, she was also intrigued by the idea of her ashes being utilized to "grow them into a tree." Doherty was best known for Beverly Hills, 90210.

Death statement

Bowie was by her side when she passed away

The actor's publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed her passing through a statement that said, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease." "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."