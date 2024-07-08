In brief Simplifying... In brief Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, who first met on a film set, are expecting their first child.

Tracing Tom Ackerley's Hollywood journey

Margot Robbie expecting first child with Tom Ackerley—who's he

What's the story Margot Robbie debuted her baby bump on Sunday while vacationing in Italy, inadvertently confirming that she's expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. Ackerley, who's as intricately linked to the film industry as his actor-producer wife, has established his Hollywood career as an assistant director and producer. In his extensive career, he has contributed to films such as The Brothers Grimsby, Spy, Rush, and War Horse. Here's more about him.

Relationship

Ackerley and Robbie's love story and private life

Ackerley reportedly first met Robbie on the set of the 2014 film Suite Francaise. The couple has managed to maintain their relationship despite busy filming schedules, with Robbie sharing with The Daily Telegraph, "The most helpful thing I've learned from other couples in this industry is that you don't go more than three weeks without seeing each other." They made their first red carpet appearance in fall 2017, nearly a year after their December 2016 wedding.

Collaboration

Ackerley and Robbie's joint venture in film production

In 2014, Ackerley co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment with Robbie. The company has been behind successful projects like I, Tonya, Hulu's Dollface, and Promising Young Woman. In an interview with Mirror, Robbie expressed her satisfaction with their venture stating, "We started our production company [LuckyChap Entertainment] with our best friends, and it continues to be a wonderful group dynamic. We all really work well together. I feel very lucky."

Partnership

Robbie's advocacy for business partnerships with spouses

Robbie has occasionally spoken about her relationship with Ackerley, advocating for doing business with one's partner. In a 2018 interview with PORTER, she said, "Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone's wife, I want to be better." The couple has collaborated on several films through their company LuckyChap, including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and the globally successful Barbie.

Support

Ackerley's supportive role in Robbie's acting career

Robbie has previously also crredited Ackerley for helping her manage anxiety when preparing for films. In a 2021 interview with Mirror, she revealed, "Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband, and I'm like, 'I don't think I can do this.' He says something like, 'You do this every time. You'll be fine.'" Away from the film sets, Ackerley is known to enjoy traveling, surfing, and skiing as seen on his Instagram feed.