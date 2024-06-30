In brief Simplifying... In brief "A Quiet Place: Day One" and "Inside Out 2" are battling for box office dominance, with the latter nearing a historic $1B global milestone.

Box office battle heats up

'A Quiet Place,' 'Inside Out' vie for box office supremacy

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:02 pm Jun 30, 202404:02 pm

What's the story Paramount's prequel to A Quiet Place, titled A Quiet Place: Day One, is locked in fierce competition with Pixar's reigning champion, Inside Out 2, for the weekend box office crown. The third installment of A Quiet Place series raked in an estimated $22.5M on Friday, setting it up for a domestic (North American) debut between $53M and $55M. This marks the best three-day opening number for the franchise, exceeding expectations of a $40M-plus opening.

Film success

'A Quiet Place: Day One' attracted diverse audience

Directed by Michael Sarnoski and based on a story he developed with franchise creator John Krasinski, A Quiet Place: Day One stars Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn. The film has garnered generally strong reviews, earning a B+ CinemaScore. Its success is largely attributed to the 18-to-24 demographic and an ethnically diverse audience.

Record breaker

'Inside Out 2' nearing historic box office milestone

In its third weekend, Inside Out 2 grossed an estimated $17M on Friday, projecting a weekend haul between $55M and $59M. The Pixar and Disney blockbuster is on the verge of becoming the first film since Barbie to surpass the $1B mark at the global box office in nearly a year.

Record earnings

'Inside Out 2' surpassed its prequel in collections recently

Inside Out 2 has already earned $863.1M globally, surpassing the lifetime gross of its predecessor, 2015's Inside Out. After just 16 days of release, it now ranks as the 19th highest-grossing animated film in history and is expected to cross the $1B mark. On a domestic basis, Inside Out 2 has raked in $411.8M, making it the ninth highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Struggling start

'Horizon: An American Saga' faces box office challenges

Kevin Costner's Western film, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter One, is experiencing difficulties at the box office, earning an estimated $4M on Friday for a projected opening of $11M. This is a concerning start for the movie, which had a production cost of $100M. Despite Costner's significant personal investment and promotional efforts, the film's B- CinemaScore and lukewarm reviews may impede its success.