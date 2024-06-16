In brief Simplifying... In brief Lupita Nyong'o, known for her dramatic roles, is eager to showcase her comedic talent in rom-coms, even willing to audition for roles.

Currently, she's working on the horror prequel 'A Quiet Place: Day One', set in New York, which she praises as an innovative creation by John Krasinski.

Nyong'o expressed her rom-com aspirations at the Hollywood Confidential event series, a platform inspiring artists of color for a decade.

Lupita Nyong'o seeks romantic comedy role

Is Hollywood listening? Lupita Nyong'o eager to star in rom-coms

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:04 pm Jun 16, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o has publicly expressed her desire to star in a romantic comedy. At an event hosted by Paramount Pictures and Hollywood Confidential on June 14, she stated, "Please tell everybody I'm looking for the rom-com." Despite her successful career in dramatic roles, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2013's 12 Years a Slave, Nyong'o is keen to explore the comedy genre.

Comedy pursuit

Nyong'o has showcased comedic side, urges Hollywood to take notice

Nyong'o actively showcases her comedic side by posting lighthearted videos of herself and her cat on social media. But it's time to take her skills to the big screen. She told PEOPLE, "I am here. I'm taking calls. Listen, if I need to audition, I'll do it. I'm dying to do a comedy." Despite having more dramatic roles under her belt, she's urging Hollywood executives to take a chance on her comedic talent.

Current projects

Nyong'o continues horror streak, praises 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Nyong'o is currently continuing her work in the horror genre with a role in A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel to the original A Quiet Place movie. She expressed admiration for the franchise's creator John Krasinski, stating, "I was very honored to get offered this role because I think it is a very innovative world that John Krasinski created." The actor also praised her co-star Joseph Quinn for his hard work and gentlemanly demeanor.

Film tribute

'Day One' an homage to New York, says Nyong'o

Set in New York City during an alien invasion, A Quiet Place: Day One differs from the original film's rural setting. Nyong'o described the film as an "homage to New York" and emphasized its suitability for a cinematic experience. She said, "It is a reminder of how amazing and valuable it is to come together to watch a movie." The actor also highlighted her on-screen chemistry with co-star Quinn as a "wonderful match."

Industry inspiration

Hollywood Confidential inspires aspiring artists for a decade

The Hollywood Confidential event series, where Nyong'o expressed her desire to star in a rom-com, has been inspiring those dreaming of a career in Hollywood for the last 10 years. Created by TV and content producer Steve Jones, the series features one-on-one conversations with influential voices of color in entertainment. Its aim is to empower, inspire, and equip the next generation of actors, writers, producers, and directors of color.