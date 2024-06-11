Next Article

Controversy over Jewish Hollywood exhibit: Explained

By Tanvi Gupta 11:00 am Jun 11, 202411:00 am

What's the story The Academy Museum has announced plans to revise its new exhibit, "Hollywoodland: Jewish Founders and the Making of a Movie Capital," after facing criticism from Jewish activists. Officially opened on May 19, the exhibit was criticized for its portrayal of Jewish studio founders. Critics argued that the depiction was antisemitic due to its "sometimes-negative portrayal" of these figures. In response, the museum stated it had "heard the concerns" and was "committed to making changes."

Immediate changes

Museum to implement immediate changes to the exhibit

An open letter—which according to The New York Times was signed by more than 300 Hollywood professionals—from United Jewish Writers criticized the exhibit for blaming only Jews for Hollywood's problematic past. The group specifically objected to words such as "tyrant," "oppressive," "womanizer," and "predator" in the exhibit's wall text, urging a thorough redo of the exhibit. The signatories comprised F.R.I.E.N.D.S star David Schwimmer and entertainment executive Casey Wasserman.

Criticism

'It is unacceptable, and whether intentional or not, antisemitic'

The letter further emphasized, "[I]t is the only section of the museum," pointing out, "that vilifies those it purports to celebrate." "While we acknowledge the value in confronting Hollywood's problematic past, the despicable double standard of the Jewish Founders exhibit, blaming only the Jews for that problematic past, is unacceptable and, whether intentional or not, antisemitic." The exhibit was designed to highlight the role that Jewish immigrants, such as Goldwyn and Louis B. Mayer in founding the American film industry.

Advisory group

Museum to convene advisory group for exhibit changes

The museum plans to assemble an advisory group of experts from leading museums focused on the Jewish community, civil rights, and the history of other marginalized groups. This group will guide complex questions about context and any necessary additions to the exhibition's narrative. The exhibit was initially announced in response to criticism regarding the museum's lack of acknowledgment of Hollywood's Jewish past at its 2022 opening.

Statement

Exhibit was based on Neal Gabler's 1989 book

Meanwhile, producer John Goldwyn, grandson of Sam Goldwyn, previously voiced his concerns before the opening of the exhibit, stating, "If you're going to have a museum in Los Angeles tied to the Academy that celebrates arguably the most significant art form of the 20th century, how is it possible not to acknowledge the Jewish men who started it all?" He continued, "It's an egregious oversight." The exhibit was based on Neal Gabler's 1989 book How the Jews Invented Hollywood.