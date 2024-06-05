Next Article

Veteran character actor Terrence Beasor (89) dies: Tracing his journey

By Tanvi Gupta 11:09 am Jun 05, 202411:09 am

What's the story Terrence Beasor, a seasoned character and voice-over actor, passed away on May 28 in his Santa Monica home, as confirmed by his representative. He was 89. Beasor was accompanied by his wife of over 55 years, actor Muriel Minot. A renowned figure, he was known for roles in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, The Gods Must Be Crazy, and recurring appearances on The Middle and Raising Hope. May he rest in peace.

Beginnings

Beasor's early life and journey to stardom

Born in 1935 in Omaha, NE, Beasor moved to Los Angeles with his family at the age of seven. After serving four years in the Navy and attending Garfield High School, he entered the Pasadena Playhouse in 1953. At 30, he relocated to New York where he met his future wife, Minot, while performing at the Equity Library Theatre in 1968. The couple later co-directed numerous shows in Concord, MA for seven years before moving back to Los Angeles.

Career

His remarkable career spanning four decades

Throughout his 40-year career, Beasor appeared on numerous TV shows including The Incredible Hulk, The A-Team, and Cheers. His work also extended to series like Dynasty, Hunter, and Police Squad!. In addition to his on-screen roles, he lent his voice to several Star Trek series and video games. His offscreen announcing work included movies and TV shows such as Jaws: The Revenge, Winchell, Coupe de Ville, Remington Steele, and Runaway.

Legacy

Beasor's contributions and family's request

Beasor earned his MFA at Brandeis University in 1976. He and his wife performed together on Days of Our Lives, Gangster Chronicles, The Practice, and several commercials as well as plays. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that donations be made in Beasor's name to Entertainment Connections, formerly known as the Actors Fund. This request reflects Beasor's lifelong dedication to the entertainment industry.