Next Article

Three seasons confirmed for Netflix's '3 Body Problem'

Netflix's '3 Body Problem' confirmed for two more seasons

By Isha Sharma 01:05 pm Jun 01, 202401:05 pm

What's the story The creators of the Netflix sci-fi drama 3 Body Problem, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo, have confirmed a three-season run for the show. This announcement was made during a 3 Body Problem Television Academy panel at the Netflix FYSEE space on Friday. The news follows last month's upfront presentation by Netflix where it was revealed that the show had been renewed for "additional episodes," but no specifics about the number of seasons were disclosed.

Series format

Creators align the show's structure with the original trilogy

The creators have clarified that the renewal includes Seasons 2 and 3, aligning with the structure of Cixin Liu's namesake trilogy, which serves as the basis for the series. They expressed their excitement about this format, stating it would allow them to tell the story as intended. "We included a lot of what we loved from the [novels] in Season 1, but the vast majority of reasons we wanted to make this show are in Season 2," Weiss said.

Production hurdles

Anticipated challenges for '3 Body Problem' Season 2

Weiss discussed the anticipated challenges of creating Season 2 during Deadline's Contenders TV last month. He said, "The story gets really wild in the best possible way. With something that's that wild, there are a lot of choices to be made and a lot of things to be figured out. We've been putting our heads together to figure them out recently especially the past couple of months." Benedict Wong, Zine Tseng, and Liam Cunningham star in the show.

Show synopsis

'3 Body Problem' explores humanity's first alien encounter

3 Body Problem narrates humanity's first encounter with an alien civilization. The plot traces the journey of a young woman whose decision in 1960s China has far-reaching implications into present day. The story intensifies when a group of brilliant scientists and a determined detective join forces to tackle an unprecedented threat to humanity. The first season debuted on Netflix in March and received rave reviews. Notably, Weiss and Benioff are also acclaimed for their work on Game of Thrones.