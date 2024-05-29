Next Article

'Fast XI' begins production: Expected release date, villain, plot twists

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am May 29, 202402:10 am

What's the story The final chapter of the Fast and Furious saga, Fast XI, has officially entered its early production phase. Lead actor Vin Diesel recently shared a black-and-white image from the set on Instagram. The photo features Diesel alongside his iconic 1970 Dodge Charger, a car he drove in previous films. In his caption, Diesel expressed gratitude for being back on track, calling it "surreal." As anticipation builds, we gather every Fast XI update thus far.

Plot continuation

'Fast XI' continues the saga, returns to the original setting

The upcoming movie will pick up exactly from where Fast X left off, with Dom Toretto (Diesel) and his crew battling Dante (Jason Momoa), a villain threatening Toretto's son. The previous film ended with Toretto in protective-dad mode, defending his child from Dante's harmful intentions. Director Louis Leterrier confirmed that the new installment will bring the franchise back to its roots by returning to Los Angeles, the setting of the original movie.

Release and cast

'Fast XI' release date and returning cast revealed

Leterrier announced that filming for Fast XI will commence early next year, with a planned release in 2026, marking the franchise's 25th anniversary. The upcoming film will feature returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang. Furthermore, due to a mid-credit scene in Fast X, it is confirmed that Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) will be Dante's next target.

Extravagant action

'Fast XI' to feature more car racing!

In response to fan feedback, the writers of Fast XI plan to include more car racing scenes. Earlier, Gibson noted that fans have expressed a desire to "ground the film and get back to more of the street racing and get away from being in outer space and all the other stuff." He also confirmed that the final installment will mark the return of Gal Gadot, reprising her role as Gisele.

About the franchise

Quick refresher on 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Fast & Furious is one of the most revered action franchises globally concerning street racing, heists, espionage, and family. The journey kicked off in 2001, birthing a franchise that evolved into the seventh highest-grossing film series globally, collecting over $7B. The latest chapter, Fast X—released in 2023—followed the 2021 hit F9, marking the 10th main installment and 11th overall in this epic saga. You can rewatch Fast X on Amazon Prime Video.