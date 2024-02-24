'Fast & Furious' saga is coming to an end!

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story Vin Diesel has hit the brakes on all speculation, confirming that Fast & Furious 11 will be the final installment of the beloved franchise. In an emotional Instagram post, Diesel revealed that meetings for the film have concluded and promised fans an "incredibly powerful" finale for the Fast saga. While previously Diesel had teased potential extensions, his recent statement left no room for ambiguity.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Fast & Furious is one of the most revered action franchises globally concerning street racing, heists, espionage, and family. The journey kicked off in 2001, birthing a franchise that evolved into the seventh highest-grossing film series globally, collecting over $7 billion. The latest chapter, Fast X—released in 2023—followed the 2021 hit F9, marking the 10th main installment and 11th overall in this epic saga.

Statement

'This grand finale is not just an ending': Diesel

Diesel thanked fans for their unwavering support, saying, "Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution...as my youngest daughter would say, it's profound." "Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga," he added. Diesel also expressed, "This grand finale is not just an ending; it's a celebration of the incredible family we've built together."

Twitter Post

Take a look at his statement here

Summary

Recap of 'Fast X's cliffhanger

Fast X left fans on the edge of their seats with a cliffhanger involving Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes outsmarting Dom (Diesel) and attempting to reach the latter's son. Dom's brother Jakob (John Cena) sacrifices himself to save Brian. Meanwhile, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) finds herself in an Arctic prison with Charlize Theron's Cipher before Gal Gadot's Gisele—presumed dead after Fast and Furious 6—arrives to assist.

Insights

Dwayne Johnson's return: Potential spin-off

The mid-credits scene of Fast X revealed that Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) would return as Hobbs for the franchise's finale. First joining the cast in Fast Five (2011)—Hobbs evolved from a foe to an ally of Dom's crew—earning his spinoff with Hobbs & Shaw (2019). Fast X hinted at a potential feud with Dante—sparking speculation of another spin-off, Hobbs & Reyes—which was subsequently confirmed.

Future of series

Other spin-off films like 'Hobbs & Shaw' will continue series

Around the time Hobbs & Reyes was revealed, Johnson reportedly confirmed the ongoing development of Hobbs & Shaw 2. However, plans were put on hold for a movie bridging the gap between the 10th and 11th Fast films. Additionally, in 2019, a female-led spinoff was also announced, featuring Theron reprising her role as Cipher, the antagonist. Details have been scarce since the initial announcements.