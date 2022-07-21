Entertainment

'F9: The Fast Saga': Vin Diesel-starrer finally available to stream

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 21, 2022, 07:05 pm 2 min read

'F9: The Fast Saga' is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

The most latest entry in Vin Diesel's popular action series, Fast & Furious, F9: The Fast Saga, finally made its digital debut on Thursday. Starring Diesel, with an ensemble of star cast, the film is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Justin Lin, the film is available on the platform in multiple languages including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fast & Furious is one of the highest-grossing movie franchises and it has a cult-like following.

The OTT outing of the film is a part of Amazon Prime Video's Prime Day 2022 line-up in India.

The line-up also includes several Amazon Original series and blockbuster movies.

So, this announcement is exciting not only for Fast & Furious fans but also for Prime Video subscribers.

Information Meet the cast members of 'F9: The Fast Saga'

While Diesel plays the lead role in the film, a huge line-up of acclaimed actors including John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges also have important roles in the high-octane actioner. Sung Kang, too, had an interesting part. The film was shot in locations across the globe including London, Tokyo, Central America, Edinburgh, Azerbaijan, and Tbilisi.

Details All you need to know about the action thriller

The story revolves around Dominic Toretto (Diesel) who is forced to put his retirement on hold to nab Cipher (Charlize Theron), the dangerous cyberterrorist. She escapes with the help of Jakob, Toretto's estranged brother (played by Cena), who is an international terrorist. The fast-paced action adventure has all elements that will take you to your seat's edge from the very beginning.

Facts 'F9' was released in India on August 5, 2021

The film had a theatrical release in India on August 5, 2021. The next installment is slated to release on May 19, 2023, with Diesel reprising his role as Toretto and Rodriguez returning as his wife, Letty Ortiz. The tenth installment will not have Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) back in spite of Diesel's public appeal to the former wrestler.