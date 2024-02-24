Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 61 years old on Saturday

Happy birthday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali: His bankable leading stars

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Feb 24, 202404:10 am

What's the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the leading filmmakers in India. He is known for his larger-than-life films, grand sets, beautiful costumes, and more. Bhansali is a dream filmmaker for many actors. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. On his 61st birthday, we bring you actors with whom he has had the best and highest number of collaborations.

Next Article

#1

Salman Khan

Bhansali's relationship with Salman Khan currently may not be all right but he was his first leading hero. The filmmaker directed Khan in Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996, which marked Bhansali's debut as a director. Three years later, they collaborated again for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. Both films weren't only commercial successes, but also critically acclaimed projects.

#2

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collaborated on three films with Bhansali. First, she starred opposite Khan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and then with Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas. She was once again cast as his female protagonist for the 2010 movie Guzaarish in which she was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan. It was also the third film featuring Rai Bachchan and Roshan together.

#3

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bhansali found a fresh pairing for his movies- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. From there on, he collaborated with them for two more back-to-back projects, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Both films were periodical dramas and are counted in the list of biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema.

#4

Alia Bhatt

After his three consecutive films with Padukone as his leading lady, Bhansali chose Alia Bhatt to play the heroine in his next film. He cast her for Gangubai Kathiawadi, a biographical crime drama that was released in 2022. Recently, Bhansali announced his next project, Love & War, which will also be headlined by Bhatt, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Poll

Which of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's on-screen couples did you like the most?