Payal Rajput alleges non-payment by 'Rakshana' filmmakers

'Rakshana': Payal Rajput alleges harassment by makers; plans legal action

By Tanvi Gupta 11:02 am May 20, 202411:02 am

What's the story Following the blockbuster success of her film Mangalavaram, actor Payal Rajput is now embroiled in a dispute with the makers of her upcoming Telugu film, Rakshana. The actor alleges that the filmmakers are rushing to release Rakshana to capitalize on her recent success without first settling her outstanding payments. She also claims that despite being asked to attend promotional events for the film, she has not been paid for her work.

'Threatened to ban me from Telugu cinema': Rajput

Taking to social media on Sunday, the actor revealed that she had filmed Rakshana, originally titled 5Ws, in both 2019 and 2020. However, the release was postponed, and now she alleges that the producers are attempting to capitalize on her recent success. In her statement, she expressed frustration, stating, "My team communicates my unavailability due to prior commitments, but they threaten to ban me from Telugu cinema."

Rajput accused filmmakers of harassment

The actor also claimed that her team allegedly tried to negotiate with the Rakshana filmmakers, asking them to clear the pending payments so she could participate in the film's digital promotions. However, according to Rajput, they refused and used her name in a way that could potentially harm her reputation. Rajput further alleged that during a recent meeting, the filmmakers used "inappropriate language toward her."

Legal action considered over unresolved payment issues

After the following instances, the actor's team is now considering legal action against the filmmakers. The statement further revealed, "We are now considering legal action because they are not settling the payments and planning to release the film without my authorization or consent." Now, the actor's allegations and potential legal action could have significant implications for the film's release and its makers.

Meanwhile, know more about Rajput

Rajput, who primarily works in Telugu, Punjabi, and Tamil cinema, entered the film industry with her debut in the Punjabi movie Channa Mereya in 2017. Transitioning to Hindi cinema, she made her debut in Veerey Ki Wedding (2018). In Telugu cinema, she marked her debut with RX 100 (2018). Other notable films in her repertoire include Venky Mama (2019), Shava Ni Girdhari Lal (2021), and Head Bush (2022), which also marked her debut in Kannada cinema.