Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 3' title revealed; tentative shooting timeline inside

By Aikantik Bag 04:32 pm Mar 28, 202404:32 pm

What's the story Allu Arjun is on a roll! The Icon Star is currently filming the most-anticipated film of his career, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is slated for an August 15 release. The buzz surrounding the film is palpable after the humongous success of the first installment. Recently, reports were rife that the makers will also helm a third installment. Now, as per Bollywood Hungama, the makers have locked the title of the third installment.

Title

Makers have locked the idea

A source close to the development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and revealed that the third installment is titled Pushpa 3: The Roar. The source stated, "Pushpa begins with Pushpa: The Rise, followed by Pushpa: The Rule, and will conclude with Pushpa: The Roar. The basic idea is locked however proper scripting will begin only on seeing the outcome of Pushpa 2."

Filming

'Pushpa 3' tentative shooting timeline

Speaking about the shooting timeline, they said, "A character like Pushpa has the ability to fight all odds. Sukumar and Allu Arjun have fallen in love with the character of Pushpa Raj and want to expand his adventures into a trilogy. Pushpa 2 will have an open ending that will lead to Pushpa 3 and the film will go on floors once Sukumar finishes his commitment with Ram Charan." The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.