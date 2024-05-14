Next Article

Rohit Saraf's 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' slated to hit theaters on June 21 now

By Tanvi Gupta 03:10 pm May 14, 202403:10 pm

What's the story Rohit Saraf, renowned for his role in Mismatched, recently unveiled captivating posters of his forthcoming film, Ishq Vishk Rebound. In a surprising announcement, Saraf also revealed that the release date of the film has been advanced to June 21 from the original June 28 premiere. Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, he dropped his character poster with the caption, "Wears his heart on his sleeves, swipe right to make it yours!"

Film anticipation

Saraf's return to romance with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

Ishq Vishk Rebound marks Saraf's return to the romantic genre, following his successful stint as Rishi Shekhawat in the popular Netflix series Mismatched. The actor's chemistry with co-star Pashmina Roshan (Hrithik Roshan's cousin), evident in their shared social media pictures, has further fueled fans' excitement for the film. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is expected to be a classic romance filled with laughter and heartfelt moments.

Twitter Post

About the film

Is it a sequel to Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk'?

Also starring Naila Grrewal and Jibraan Khan, the film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips Films. It's said to be an independent sequel to Shahid Kapoor's 2003 film Ishq Vishk. In a previous interview, Saraf addressed the sequel reports, emphasizing that he is not replacing Kapoor in the new-age adaptation. "I am not stepping into Shahid (Kapoor)'s shoes. The only thing that the two films hold in common is the name. It is the franchise which is common."

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, Saraf has other projects in the pipeline

Apart from Ishq Vishk Rebound, the actor is also gearing up for the third installment of Mismatched in which he stars opposite Prajakta Koli. The coming-of-age romantic drama follows Rishi—a die-hard romantic—who finds himself smitten with Dimple, an avid gamer. The first season premiered in 2020 followed by a second season in 2021. Meanwhile, Saraf will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, headlined by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.