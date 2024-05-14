Next Article

N in talks for new drama role

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:59 pm May 14, 202402:59 pm

What's the story Cha Hak-yeon, popularly known by his stage name N, is reportedly considering a role in the upcoming K-drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin. According to Xportsnews, he has been offered the character of Gyeon-woo, a former reporter turned YouTuber. A representative from his agency confirmed this news, stating, "He received an offer to star in Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin, and he is reviewing the offer."

'Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin': A project by renowned creators

Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin is a new drama project by acclaimed writer Kim Bo-tong, known for the hit series D.P., and director Yim Soon-rye, recognized for works like Little Forest and The Point Men. The storyline delves into the intricacies of workplace conflicts and relationships through the lens of a labor attorney. Actor Jung Kyung-ho (Hospital Playlist) has already been confirmed to play the titular role in this anticipated drama. Seol In-ah of Twinkling Watermelon fame will co-star.

Cha's journey from pop star to actor

Cha, also known as N, first gained fame in 2012 as a member of the popular South Korean boy band VIXX. Since then, he has successfully transitioned into acting, featuring in various dramas such as Familiar Wife, Cheer Up!, Mine, Bad and Crazy, Joseon Attorney, and most recently Castaway Diva. His potential involvement in the upcoming drama indicates his continued growth in the acting industry.