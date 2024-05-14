Next Article

Bishnoi society willing to forgive Salman Khan only on this condition

By Tanvi Gupta 02:41 pm May 14, 202402:41 pm

What's the story The All India Bishnoi Society has reportedly expressed its willingness to forgive Bollywood actor Salman Khan for his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, provided "he personally apologizes." This statement was made by the society's president, Devendra Budiya, following a public apology from Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali on the superstar's behalf. "If Salman himself apologizes, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology," stated Budiya. Here's what he demanded.

'Taking someone's life isn't acceptable': First know about Ali's plea

Following a recent incident where gunmen fired at Khan's Mumbai residence on April 14, former actor Ali publicly apologized to the Bishnoi community on his behalf last week. "Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man...If you want justice, you should move to the court," she stated. "But if you're attempting to kill someone or firing bullets on him then you're crossing the line." "Salman was much younger in 1998...I apologize on his behalf."

'He should come to the temple and seek forgiveness...'

Budiya issued an official statement in response to Ali expressing their readiness to consider forgiveness if Khan himself apologizes. He told IANS, "If Salman himself apologizes, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology. The mistake was not made by Somy Ali, but it was committed by Salman." He continued, "He should come to the temple and seek forgiveness." "He should further take an oath that he will never make such a mistake...will always work to protect wildlife."

Background of Khan's blackbuck poaching case

In 1998, during the filming of Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain, Khan allegedly hunted a blackbuck near Jodhpur. This incident led to legal action against him and co-actors Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam. In 2018, Khan was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment but was soon released on bail. The case has remained a point of contention between the actor and the Bishnoi community, who view the act as disrespectful.

Meanwhile, a sixth accused was nabbed in the shooting case

In the shooting case, a recent development revealed the arrest of a sixth accused by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Fatehabad, Haryana. Officials have disclosed the involvement of at least five additional members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the incident. Earlier, on April 16, two suspects, Vicky Kumar Gupta and Sagar Kumar Pal, were apprehended for reportedly firing at Khan's first-floor apartment on April 14. They discharged several rounds into the air before fleeing on a motorbike.