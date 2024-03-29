Next Article

Salman Khan and Satish Kaushik worked on numerous films, including 'Tere Naam'

Salman Khan honors late actor Satish Kaushik at film premiere

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:48 am Mar 29, 202410:48 am

What's the story At the premiere of Patna Shuklla, a film produced by Arbaaz Khan, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan paid tribute to the late, esteemed actor Satish Kaushik. The two had a close relationship, having worked together on several films including the 2003 hit Tere Naam, directed by Kaushik, and 2023's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During the event, Khan expressed heartfelt sentiments about Kaushik's dedication to his craft.

Legacy

Remembering Kaushik's legacy in cinema

Khan highlighted the late actor's commitment to his work, stating, "We were very close. The best thing was that he finished every project of his. He was there in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also." Their collaborations spanned decades, including commercial films like Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Chal Mere Bhai. Kaushik also directed Khan's 2021 production, Kaagaz, featuring Pankaj Tripathi.

Mourning

Khan had written this upon Kaushik's sudden passing

Kaushik's sudden death at age 66 due to a heart attack shocked many in the film industry. Responding to his passing, Khan had expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Always loved, cared and respected him and shall always remember him for the man that he was. May his soul rest in peace and strength to family and loved ones... #RIP Satish Ji."

Releases

Kaushik's posthumous releases continue his cinematic legacy

Patna Shuklla, in which Kaushik played the role of a judge, is among his last posthumous releases. After the film's wrap in 2022, Kaushik posted a photo with the Khan brothers, captioning it as a "great pre-new year cast get-together at Arbaaz's home after the completion of our movie Patna Shukla... it was great fun... wishing a happy new year to all..." He'll also appear in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency, portraying Jagjivan Ram, set for a June 14 release.

About the film

All you need to know about 'Patna Shuklla'

With Raveena Tandon playing the leading role, the title is a legal drama that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Tandon plays the role of a small-time lawyer who takes up a case against an education mafia. While fighting the battle against corruption, she is made to pay a price as her family faces threats from the mafia.