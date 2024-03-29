Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' likely to hold fort over weekend

What's the story Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar of the '90s and his charisma and stardom are always on the rise. His recently released supernatural thriller Shaitaan has been a box office wonder and has been raking in quite well. In its third week, it has been stable and is gearing up for another lucrative weekend. The movie is marching toward the Rs. 150 crore mark.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 1.6 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 134.25 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics but emerged as a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn.

