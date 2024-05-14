Next Article

More members of Bishnoi gang involved in Salman Khan shooting case

Mumbai Police nab 6th accused in Salman Khan shooting case

By Tanvi Gupta 10:29 am May 14, 202410:29 am

What's the story The Mumbai Police's crime branch has apprehended the sixth accused in Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence shooting case in Fatehabad, Haryana, News18 reported. The officials also revealed the involvement of at least five more members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the Galaxy Apartments shooting from last month. This disclosure comes after the arrest and subsequent interrogation of five individuals linked to this notorious gang.

Case details

Sixth accused allegedly directed reconnaissance mission: Police

Identified as Harpal Singh (34)—the sixth suspect was nabbed in his hometown on Monday evening, according to an official statement. He was transported to Mumbai early on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear before the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court later today. Singh's name emerged during the interrogation of Mohammed Rafique Chaudhary—another member of the gang arrested earlier this month. Singh allegedly tasked Chaudhary with conducting a recce around Khan's residence and provided him with ₹2-3 lakh.

Court proceedings

Additional Bishnoi gang members participated in the shooting incident

The fifth accused, Chaudhary, reportedly confessed that additional Bishnoi gang members from Rajasthan participated in the April 14 incident. On Monday, a special court for cases under MCOCA, 1999, extended his police custody until Thursday (May 16). During his interrogation, he reportedly admitted to filming a video of Galaxy Apartments. He sent this video to Anmol Bishnoi—the brother of incarcerated gangster Bishnoi. The crime branch seized Chaudhary's mobile phone and retrieved several deleted videos and photos.

Gang links

Chaudhary's connection with the Bishnoi gang: Explained

Chaudhary, who was arrested on April 30 from Rajasthan after living in Mumbai for nearly two decades, reportedly confessed to collecting ₹3 lakh from Bishnoi gang members. He then gave ₹2 lakh to the shooters, Vicky Kumar Gupta and Sagar Kumar Pal. Chaudhary was found to be in contact with Rohit Godara, a trusted aide of Bishnoi. This connection emerged during the interrogation of Gupta and Pal.

Arrest details

Shooters' involvement and arrest detailed

Gupta and Pal were arrested from Gujarat on April 16. They had reportedly fired at Khan's first-floor apartment on April 14—discharging several rounds into the air before escaping on a motorbike. The duo received ₹5 lakh in six to seven installments from October to April for the entire operation. However, they were reportedly dissatisfied as they were promised more money but didn't receive it. After their arrest, both men were sent to judicial custody following 23 days of police custody.