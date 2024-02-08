The Karnataka government has imposed a state-wide ban on hookah

Karnataka bans sale, consumption of hookah with immediate effect

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:45 am Feb 08, 202411:45 am

What's the story The Karnataka government has imposed a state-wide ban on hookah to protect "public health and youth." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Given the serious health risks...we have taken decisive action by banning hookah smoking across the state." The ban is backed by data from the Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2016-17 of the World Health Organization. The survey says that 22.8% of adults in Karnataka use tobacco, with 8.8% being smokers.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

According to the WHO, hookah is an addictive substance containing high levels of nicotine or tobacco, along with flavoring substances that contain the harmful chemical carbon monoxide, posing serious health hazards. The Karnataka government has referred to studies that point out that 45 minutes of hookah smoking is equivalent to smoking 100 cigarettes, the Indian Express reported. The consumption of hookah also spreads infectious diseases like herpes, tuberculosis, hepatitis, Covid-19 and others through the mouth, the state health department said.

Fire safety concerns

Hookah bar violates fire safety laws: Order

The ban also comes in the backdrop of a fire accident at a hookah bar in Koramangala last year which did not comply with fire and safety regulations. In its order, the Karnataka government said, "The hookah bar is a cause of state fire hazards and violates state fire control and fire safety laws." The order also forbids the sale of hookah and related-ingredients, advertising and business of hookah.

Twitter Post

Read: Health minister's post on the order

In case of violation

Karnataka government implements stringent punishment

According to the state government's order, violators will be booked under the Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act 2003, Child Care and Protection Act 2015, Food Safety and Quality Act 2006, Karnataka Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules 2015 and Indian Penal Code and Fire Control and Fire Protection Act. To recall, in September 2023, Rao announced that the Karnataka government was mulling a ban on hookah bars and increasing the legal age for tobacco consumption from 18 to 21 years.

In India

Ban on flavored hookahs in bars, restaurants in Haryana

In 2023, the Haryana government imposed a ban on serving flavored hookahs to customers in nightclubs, bars, restaurants, and similar establishments across the state. To be sure, the does not apply to traditional hookahs used in rural areas. In its order, the government instructed state police to take action against nightclubs, pubs, bars, and restaurants offering flavored hookahs to patrons.