What's the story Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Left Front government will stage a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday against the Centre's alleged "injustice" to the state in fund allocation. This comes a day after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government staged a protest at the same venue on the issue. The Kerala government's protest will receive support from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs, with Tamil Nadu CM and DMK supremo MK Stalin already endorsing Vijayan's Delhi protest.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In recent years, several southern states have voiced criticism against the tax devolution policies of the Narendra Modi government, citing loss of tax revenue. As they protest in Delhi, discussions arise about southern states forming an alliance to demand their "rightful share" in taxes devolved by the Centre and protest the "fund allocation disparities," the Indian Express reported. The issue gained momentum after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget last week.

Vijayan's statement

Protest intends to safeguard constitutional rights of all states: Vijayan

On the eve of the agitation, Vijayan addressed a press conference saying that the protest intends to safeguard the constitutional rights of all states, not just Kerala. "Social welfare and development expenditure in the state has been hampered due to financial constraints created by the unconstitutional approach of the central government," Vijayan said, per Indian Express. He added that the non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states coming together or a so-called southern alliance shouldn't be viewed as a north-south divide.

Fund allocation

What are the southern states demands from Centre

On Wednesday, during the protest at Jantar Mantar, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "We are asking for our rights, we are asking for our share." Karnataka is demanding Rs. 1.87 lakh crore from the central government in losses reportedly incurred by the state under the 15th Finance Commission.Meanwhile, Kerala claims it has lost Rs 1.08 lakh crores between 2016 and 2023.

Sitharaman's reply

Centre's response to allocation controversy

In response to the allegations of unfair fund allocation, Sitharaman has said that "devolution to states happens as per the Finance Commission recommendation." She has no "discretion" over tax revenue allocation, she added. Finance Secretary TV Somanathan also said that financial allocations to states follow uniform guidelines, leaving no room for discrimination. The ongoing Parliament session has seen numerous debates on the issue, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury even alleging that non-BJP states were "deprived of their financial dues."