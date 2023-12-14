Tata inaugurates vehicle software innovation center in Coimbatore: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy

The company is hiring 100 local software professionals initially

Tata Technologies, a product engineering and digital services company, has launched a vehicle software innovation center in Tamil Nadu. The first-of-its-kind facility in Coimbatore will focus on creating, testing, and integrating vehicle software solutions for clients worldwide. Initially, the company plans to hire 100 local software professionals to support the center's operations.

Focus areas and impact on the local engineering community

The innovation center will tackle various vehicle software projects, such as cybersecurity, embedded software development and testing, connected vehicles, and advanced driver assistance systems. Tata Technologies MD and CEO Warren Harris stated, "We are pleased to establish our presence in Coimbatore and contribute to the region's thriving engineering landscape." The new center will offer local talent the chance to work on international projects and develop skills in cutting-edge vehicle software domains.

Creating a center of excellence for vehicle software systems

With the goal of becoming a center of excellence for vehicle software systems, the Coimbatore facility is expected to drive innovation and efficiency in the industry. Harris added, "This strategic initiative will ensure a continuous exchange of talent, ideas, and solutions, propelling the industry forward into a future defined by innovation and efficiency." The center aligns with Tata Technologies's mission of creating a better world while also enhancing the local engineering community and educational ecosystem.