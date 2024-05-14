Next Article

'Srikanth' experiences box office dip on first Monday

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:16 am May 14, 202410:16 am

What's the story The film Srikanth, featuring Rajkummar Rao, witnessed a decline in box office collections on its first Monday, garnering just ₹1.75 crore nett in India. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the movie had been performing well since its May 10 release. Despite a promising start with ₹2.25 crore on the opening day and subsequent growth over the weekend, the fourth-day collection saw a significant drop.

'Srikanth' portrays life of vision-impaired industrialist

In four days, the total haul stands at ﻿₹13.45 crore. On Monday, Srikanth registered an overall 11.57% Hindi occupancy. Srikanth is a biographical film that tells the story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, portrayed by Rao. Despite being visually impaired, Bolla pursued his dreams and founded Bollant Industries. The film also features Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in significant roles. The narrative explores biases in educational infrastructure and the need to provide job opportunities to people with disabilities.

Rao's preparation for 'Srikanth'

Rao, who plays the lead role in Srikanth, shared his preparation process with news agency ANI. He stated, "Preparation was needed for this film because I have never played a visually impaired role before... I started working with a lot of people who were visually impaired in real life... I spent a lot of time with Srikanth as I am depicting his life on screen." And his performance surely touches you. Read our review here.